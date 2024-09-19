EXCLUDED SR. HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, PEOPLE STRATEGIES

Join one of BC’s Largest Unions:

Be part of the labour movement with great employee benefits and a healthy work/life balance!

THE ORGANIZATION



About Us: The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We’re continuing to grow.

The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members’ involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.



SR. HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, PEOPLE STRATEGIES:

Salary:

Bi-Week: $5.535.81

Annual: $144,425.41

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director, Human Resources, the Sr. Human Resource Consultant, People Strategies leads change management initiatives and oversees special projects that drive strategic improvements within the union. He/she/they is responsible for ensuring smooth transitions, optimizing organizational effectiveness, and delivering impactful results. The position plays a critical role in implementing change initiatives that align with the union's goals and objectives. The Sr. Human Resource Consultant provides expert change management guidance, supports stakeholders through change processes, and ensures that project outcomes enhance operational performance. Regular reporting and collaboration with senior leaders are essential to this role to ensure strategic alignment and successful execution of initiatives.

CANDIDATE PROFILE



The successful candidate will have the following:

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in business, human resources, organizational development, or a related field.

Extensive experience in project management in complex environments.

Extensive experience leading change management initiatives within a complex organizational setting, with a PROSCI Certification.

Proven experience managing special projects, including business process improvement and digital transformation initiatives.

Or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience acceptable to the employer.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Strong knowledge of change management methodologies and best practices, particularly in digital and organizational transformations.

Excellent ability to collaborate with leadership teams to identify change needs and develop comprehensive change strategies.

Strong coaching skills to enable leaders to act as effective sponsors and change champions.

Skilled in leading communication and training initiatives to support organizational adoption of change, including establishing feedback channels for continuous improvement.

Ability to monitor and assess the effectiveness of change management efforts, providing insights and recommendations for enhancement.

Proven ability to manage and oversee special projects from inception to completion, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Expertise in coordinating cross-functional teams, defining project scopes, goals, and deliverables, while identifying risks and mitigation strategies.

Strong stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse groups, including union members, leadership, and community partners.

Skilled in facilitating workshops, meetings, and stakeholder engagements to support change initiatives and ensure alignment with equity, diversity, and inclusion principles.

Analytical skills to gather, evaluate, and interpret data related to change management and project outcomes, providing actionable insights.

Ability to prepare and present regular updates and reports to senior leadership on the progress, risks, and successes of change management initiatives and special projects.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Tools (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook).

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

