EXCLUDED SR. HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, WORKFORCE PLANNING

Expression of Interest

September 19, 2024

Job ID: HR-P0407



REGULAR/FULL-TIME/HYBRID



Location: BURNABY, BC



To be considered for this role, applications MUST be submitted online.

Join one of BC's Largest Unions:

Be part of the labour movement with great employee benefits and a healthy work/life balance!

BCGEU thanks all applicants for their interest; only those selected for an interview will be contacted. This position is only open to those legally entitled to work in Canada and are residents of the Province of BC.



THE ORGANIZATION



About Us: The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow.



The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members' involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.

BCGEU offers competitive salaries and an excellent benefits package. But a job is more than a pay cheque. We also offer our staff the opportunity to work together to make a difference. When employees go home at the end of the day, they experience the satisfaction of knowing they've helped provide justice and fairness for British Columbians. And while they're here, employees can take advantage of many opportunities:

In-house training, and training at other institutions, for courses related to employees' current positions or to prepare them for advancement within BCGEU.

Wellness programs including programs to help employees quit smoking, free flu shots, mental health resources, and lunch-and-learn lectures and seminars.

Recognition programs including long-term service awards.

An active Social Club that organizes special events like seasonal parties and arranges group discounts to other events.

Participation in community and charitable events.

** Please note: Eligibility for benefits offered is based on employment status **



SR. HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, WORKFORCE PLANNING:



Salary:

Bi-Week: $5.535.81

Annual: $144,425.41



Position Summary



Reporting to the Director, Human Resources, the Sr. Human Resource Consultant, Workforce Planning gathers required business inputs to ensure data-driven decisions are made for workforce planning and developing forecasting models. He/she/they analyzes, processes and optimizes all data inputs to enable accurate staffing requirements across the organization. The position develops, revises and maintains staffing models for all branches across the organization. The Sr. Human Resource Consultant creates optimized workforce schedules to effectively meet business goals while minimizing unnecessary staffing requirements. The position develops and maintains reporting of budgeted Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) across the organization to meet operational requirements. The Analyst provides regular reporting to Executives and business leaders to support business decisions, maximize operational efficiencies and align with workforce management principles.



CANDIDATE PROFILE



The successful candidate will have the following:



Education & Experience:

Bachelor's degree in business, human resources, or relevant field.

Considerable experience in analytics capacity planning and creating forecast models for staffing and budget planning.

Sound experience working with workforce management software solutions.

Or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience acceptable to the Employer

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Sound knowledge of the philosophies and practices related to workforce planning

Excellent writing, editing, presentation and communication skills

Effective research, analytical and problem-solving skills

Effective interpersonal and organizational skills

Ability to learn and understand BCGEU's operations and activities

Ability to conduct needs analyses, identify gaps, and develop programs and processes to improve the workforce planning initiatives

Ability to present creative ideas for the design and development of workforce planning initiatives and coordinate the implementation of the program.

Ability to create workforce planning reports, forecasts, trends and recommendations in a clear and concise manner

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff across the organization

Ability to exercise discretion, tact, diplomacy and good judgment

Ability to influence and drive results

Ability to work independently and collaboratively as a team member

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Tools (including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook)

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence. The successful applicant will be required to drive a union-made vehicle.

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.



HOW TO APPLY:



Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.



Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.



Please Review the Job Description Prior To Applying



If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2024



At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].







UWU/MoveUP