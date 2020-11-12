 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Executive – Interim Election Results - BCGEU

Published on November 12, 2020

The call for nominations closed on October 7, 2020. The following new members are acclaimed:
 

Position                  Nomination
Recording Secretary Nicole Davis
Member at Large       Kristy Baxter


Your local 707 executive is as follows:

Local chairperson: Cindy Battersby             Member at large: Kristy Baxter
First vice-chair: Marcel Beerkens                 Member at large:Kevin McKenzie
Second vice-chair: Cheryl Ash                     Member at large:vacant
Treasurer: vacant                                         Member at large(equity & diversity rep): 
                                                                   Heather Carson
Recording Secretary:Nicole Davis               Member at large (young worker rep):
                                                                   Connor McGoran

In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D 8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:
41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby, Local Chairperson
Ann Forrest, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

