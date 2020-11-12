Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The call for nominations closed on October 7, 2020. The following new members are acclaimed:
Position Nomination Recording Secretary Nicole Davis Member at Large Kristy Baxter
Your local 707 executive is as follows:
Local chairperson: Cindy Battersby Member at large: Kristy Baxter First vice-chair: Marcel Beerkens Member at large:Kevin McKenzie Second vice-chair: Cheryl Ash Member at large:vacant Treasurer: vacant Member at large(equity & diversity rep): Heather Carson Recording Secretary:Nicole DavisMember at large (young worker rep): Connor McGoran
In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D 8, members have the right to appeal.
Appeals: 41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!
In solidarity,
Cindy Battersby, Local Chairperson Ann Forrest, Staff Representative