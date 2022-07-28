Expression of Interest

EQUITY PRACTICUM PILOT PROJECT

(2 TEMPORARY SERVICING POSITIONS)

October 26, 2022

The BCGEU and the UWU support continuing to increase the diversity of UWU members employed by the BCGEU.

The B.C. General Employees' Union is seeking BCGEU members that identify as Indigenous, Black, or People of Colour including staff for two practicum positions. The term of the program is 12 months, effective date to be determined.

GOALS:

The goal of the program is that, at the end of their term, the successful candidates will possess the following qualifications:

Experience in and knowledge of the trade union movement.

Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives.

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public.

An understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

A solid understanding of organizing principles with proven experience in union organizing drives; and

Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.

The Pilot Project Process:

These postings are intended to be developmental positions, where successful candidates will be given the opportunity to develop the skills and qualifications in various departments including Research & Interactive Services, Organizing, and Field Services.

All BIPOC members of the BCGEU, including members currently approved for temporary staff assignments will be entitled to apply for the practicums.

As part of the selection process, applicants shortlisted will be required to complete a two-week work experience program in a field services office.

Successful applicants will be provided training and mentoring during the term of the practicum and will be assigned to different departments or work locations during their practicum to support their skill development and knowledge of the duties of a servicing representative.

A BIPOC mentor will be available for support and will have regular check-ins with practicum employees during the term of the practicum.

The practicum employee will receive feedback on their development throughout the practicum.

Field Services Duties include:

Assisting officers, stewards, and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings, assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes.

Advising union membership on union policy and procedures.

Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration.

Teaching courses for stewards and local officers.

Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external.

Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and

Developing grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engaging members and recruiting activists.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's License.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Only members of the BCGEU that identify as Indigenous, Black, or People of Colour are eligible for these positions.

Submit applications no later than Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland