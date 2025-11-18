

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

EQUITY PRACTICUM PROGRAM

(3 TEMPORARY POSTINGS)

FIELD SERVICES

November 2025

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) and the B.C. Union Workers Union (UWU) are committed to increasing the diversity of servicing staff employed by the BCGEU.





Three (3) 12-month practicum positions are now available, specifically for BCGEU members who identify as Indigenous, Black, or People of Colour ("IBPOC"). These positions offer an opportunity for IBPOC members to gain valuable experience working within their union, while helping us better reflect the strengths and diversity of our membership. To participate in training and work assignments, you will be required to take union leave from your regular employment for up to 12 months, effective date to be determined.





WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are a successful candidate, you can expect the following:

to complete a two-week work experience placements in the Organizing department and Field Services office

to receive BCGEU training and mentorship;

to take 1-year union-paid leave from your current employment;

to work in-person at BCGEU headquarters in Burnaby, BC for a period of time;

to travel to practicum opportunities at BCGEU office locations within B.C. (e.g. Lower Mainland, Victoria, rural office locations etc.) as required;

to have all reasonable travel and accommodation expenses, away from your regular work location, covered by the BCGEU.





Successful applicants will be provided training and mentorship during the term of the practicum and will be assigned to different departments or work locations to support their skill development and knowledge of the duties of a servicing representative. An IBPOC mentor will be assigned to practicum employees during the term of the practicum.

Travel is required between area offices and member work sites; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's License and access to a vehicle with insurance that covers business use and 3rd party liability of $2 million or more.

Field Services duties include:

Assisting officers, stewards, and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings, assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;

Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;

Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;

Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;

Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;

Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and

Developing grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engaging members and recruiting activists.

GOALS

These are intended to be developmental positions, where successful candidates will be given the opportunity to foster the skills and qualifications of a field services staff representative. The goal of the program is that, at the end of their term, the successful candidates will possess the following qualifications:

Experience in and knowledge of the trade union movement;

Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;

Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities;

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;

An understanding of the goals and values of the BCGEU;

A solid understanding of organizing principles with proven experience in union organizing drives; and

Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.





HOW TO APPLY





Members of the BCGEU that identify as Indigenous, Black and People of Colour are eligible for these positions.





Please complete the application form no later than November 24, 2025 at 12:00 pm. Be sure to upload your cover letter and resume in a single file and ensure that it includes union and/or equity-related information.





If you have questions about the Equity Practicum Staff Representative position or training, please email [email protected].





Thank you for your interest.





UWU/MoveUP