EXPRESSION OF INTEREST 

HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT

POSITION: Human Resources Admin Assistant (Temporary/On Call)

GRADE: Level 6 – (Excluded)

We are currently seeking a temporary support staff for the Human Resources Department to provide administrative support of a general, sensitive and highly confidential nature to the Human Resources staff.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processing a variety of documents such as forms, departmental reports, minutes, memoranda, schedules, postings, confirmation of employment letters and general correspondence; drafts reports and replies to general correspondence for signature; sets up new or changes existing formats of reports and employee records; sets up and maintains a variety of files including confidential personnel files and a bring forward system; entering and maintaining a variety of employee records including vacation, lieu days, overtime, sick leave; prepares and distributes employment packages to new employees; performs other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 3 – 4 years secretarial experience, high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent skills in Microsoft Word and Excel, keyboarding 60 – 70 wpm; Microsoft Outlook; knowledge of Access an asset; an aptitude for organization and detail; excellent interpersonal skills; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits and in a highly confidential environment; post secondary education and/or experience in the Human Resources field an asset.

To apply for this opportunity, please submit your resume by 5:00 pm, Friday, March 26, 2021.

NB: General aptitude tests will be administered to selected applicants.

We regret in advance that we are only able to respond to those candidates selected for an interview.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.





