

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

TEMPORARY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE TRAINING PROGRAM

FIELD SERVICES

November 26, 2025

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is committed to increasing opportunities for members to receive dedicated training and gain valuable experience working as a Staff Representative or Organizer through temporary assignments.

Successful candidates will be invited to participate in Staff Representative Training – a program designed teach members the fundamental skills needed to thrive as a front-line staff representative, to organize, recruit and engage activists and build capacity, confidence and community, while helping us better reflect the strengths and diversity of our membership.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are a successful candidate, you can expect the following:

to receive an overview of time, structure, topics, and expectations of this role;

to foster personal growth, stronger staff voice and greater organizational impact;

to complete a two-week work experience program in a field services office;

to receive 3 levels of training and mentorship to develop their skills and deepen their understanding of the duties of a servicing representative.

to complete a six-week work experience program in an organizing role.

All travel and accommodation expenses will be covered by the BCGEU for this paid training and employment opportunity.

Field Services duties include:

Assisting officers, stewards, and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings, assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;

Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;

Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;

Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;

Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;

Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and

Developing grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engaging members and recruiting activists.





GOALS

These are intended to be developmental positions, providing successful candidates with the opportunity to build the skills and qualifications of a field services staff representative. We encourage potential participants to explore this opportunity and learn more.





Experience in and knowledge of the trade union movement;

Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;

Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities;

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;

An understanding of the goals and values of the BCGEU;

A solid understanding of organizing principles with proven experience in union organizing drives; and

Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.

HOW TO APPLY



Please submit your application by completing this short survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YTTYXZN

Be sure to upload your cover letter and resume as a single document and include union and/or equity-related information. If you have questions about the Temporary Staff Representative position or training, please email [email protected].



Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis for 2026.





