The component (meets four times per year) is currently looking for an alternate young worker. This position is for any member who is under the age of 30 and who would be interested in filling in when our regularly elected component young worker is occasionally unable to attend to his component duties.



This position brings light to the important issues of young workers that may include limitations they have encountered in the workplace and within the labour movement. Our component young worker assists locals that do not have a young worker on their executive by eliminating barriers and anything that may reduce their involvement in the BCGEU. It may include building connections for young workers on social media or other methods to improve engagement and communication.



Other opportunities include participation in the Young Workers Provincial Executive Committee meetings (twice per year) made up of young workers from all components within the BCGEU.



Educational opportunities are also available for young workers where the BCGEU will provide book off.



Please provide a short submission (one-two paragraphs) describing any history you may have in union activism, why you want to become involved and what you hope to achieve during your involvement.



Please submit your expression of interest no later than Friday, April 7, 2023, to the attention of Lisa Toby, c/o BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office, email: [email protected] or by fax at 604.882.5032 or toll-free fax 1.800.667.1103.



In solidarity



Rory Smith, Vice President

Operational Services Component





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP