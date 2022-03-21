Hello BCGEU Health Authority Employees,



Reporting worksite injuries, illnesses and near misses is a crucial step to initiate an OHS investigation. If you are injured or experience a near miss on the job, you must follow the following steps:

Seek first aid treatment if needed Report the incident to your supervisor Report the incident to the Provincial Workplace Health Contact Centre at #1-866-922-9464

In the past, we have heard numerous reports about difficulties accessing the call centre, including being unable to access the service outside of Monday to Friday.



We are pleased to let you know that the call centre has extended their hours and the service is now available 7 days a week from 07:00 – 18:00.



If you are continuing to experience issues with the call centre, we want to hear from you. Please reach out to [email protected] for any ongoing questions or concerns. For OHS information at any time of day, please visit http://ohs.bcgeu.ca.



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety Department





