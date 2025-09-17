To: All Local 301 Members at Beacon Community Services Standalone

Re: Extension - It’s time to nominate your Bargaining Committee

A call for nominations has been extended for three (3) positions on the bargaining committee.

We have received the following nominations so far for the Committee:

· Bria Dean

· Paige Jarman

Attached please find a nomination form for those that are interested in being on the bargaining committee.

You may nominate a member for the committee by filling out the attached nomination form and submitting it by:

1. Mailing to the BCGEU Victoria office (2994 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC, V8T 4N4); or

2. Faxing it to 250-384-8060; or

3. Emailing it to [email protected]

Deadline for submission of nomination forms is September 22, 2025 at 5 p.m.

What is the role of the Bargaining Committee?

The Bargaining Committee is elected to represent your collective voice and interests with your employer. They do this by coming up with proposals to improve the working conditions at your workplace.

Anyone who is a union member can be nominated to be on the bargaining committee.

How does the Bargaining Committee come up with proposals?

From you! It is important to hear from every member of the bargaining unit before negotiations begin. A bargaining questionnaire or survey is a framework for members to give input on issues that are important to members to be negotiated for the next collective agreement.

Please keep an eye out on your email inbox for the survey.

What happens next?

In the event that more than three (3) nominations are received, an election will occur with further details to follow.

Please note that your current collective agreement will remain in full force and effect while the bargaining process is underway. You can find a copy of the current collective agreement here.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP