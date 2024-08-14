Health Science Professionals and Facilities Health Subsector.



In preparation for bargaining, we will be holding a Health Bargaining Conference on October 4 & 5, 2024 in the Lower Mainland at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown (6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby).



If you are interested in being a delegate to the conference, please fill out the



Please note: the bargaining committee will be chosen from the delegates at the conference.



Facilities Health entitlement to bargaining conference attendance is proportional, by local. Therefore, the number of delegates from each local is as follows:



401..... 9 seats

402..... 1 seat

403..... 11 seats

404..... 2 seats

405..... 1 seat

406..... 3 seats

407..... 4 seats

409..... 1 seat

411..... 1 seat

412..... 4 seats



From the delegates at the conference, we will be electing our Facilities Bargaining Association bargaining committee, composed of six members and three alternates from the following areas:



Area One: Vancouver Island (Locals 401 and 402) – one bargaining committee member and one alternate

Area Two: Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Locals 403 and 404) – two bargaining committee members and one alternate

Area Three: Interior and Northern BC (Locals 405 to 412) – one bargaining committee member and one alternate

The bargaining committee will also be comprised of Provincial Executive members Mahen Ramdharry and Richard Ziemianski.



The candidate with the most votes will become the bargaining member. The runner up will become the alternate. The committee will elect the bargaining chair.



Please find attached the Call for Nominations for the Bargaining Conference.



Please return the completed nomination form by Friday, September 6, 2024, by email to [email protected].



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP