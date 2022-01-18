You BCGEU bargaining committee members for FBA have been busy preparing for the upcoming round of negotiations to renew the collective agreement. Over the past two months, we have reviewed the entire collective agreement, and developed more than 125 proposals to address BCGEU members' priorities. Caucus Chair Richard Ziemianski, Component 4 Vice-President Mahen Ramdharry and Staff Representative Ryan Stewart also attended the HEU's bargaining conference for FBA as observers/guests.



As you know, the FBA is an association of unions. Based on the size of the membership of each union working in the Health Services and Support – Facilities Subsector, seats on the FBA Bargaining Committee are allocated as follows:

HEU – 13

BCGEU – 7

IUOE – 2

Other Unions – 1



The FBA Bargaining Committee will meet in the coming weeks to develop a framework for negotiations covering the key priority areas identified by the member unions. While bargaining dates with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) have not yet been set, the FBA and HEABC aim to start negotiations around mid-February 2022.



You can expect a further update sometime next month. In the meantime, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns. Contact information for your bargaining committee members can be requested from your local BCGEU area office.





In solidarity,



Richard Ziemianski, Chair, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Micheil Bryson, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Thomas Christen, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Gavin Gill, Member, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Lynn Meskas, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee, and VP, Component 4

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



