Facilities negotiations move slowly, but progress continues

The Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA), which includes BCGEU members, continues to make steady progress in negotiations with health employers. In recent weeks, your bargaining team has exchanged proposals with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on key issues including health and safety and monetary improvements. So far, the FBA has tabled over 170 proposals aimed at improving working conditions, wages, and overall respect for health care workers.

Bargaining remains slow but steady - a reflection of the complexity of this process - but important progress is being made. This week, the employer responded to several health and safety proposals brought forward by the FBA. These included items related to working with aggressive patients and residents, working alone, manual lifting, critical incident stress debriefing, and supervisor training in Occupational Health and Safety.

These responses mark a step in the right direction, and your bargaining team is committed to building on the months of work already done in this critical area.

Progress was also made on proposals related to cultural and religious observances. The employer has responded to an FBA proposal that would allow members to exchange statutory holidays for days that align with their cultural or religious practices. Your bargaining team will review the employer's counterproposal closely, as we continue the important work of challenging colonial structures in Article 27.

While there has been no movement on wages yet, your bargaining committee is continuing to prioritize this issue and is preparing counterproposals to advance this conversation at the table.

Bargaining will pause briefly in early August and resume on August 19. Your committee remains focused and ready to build on the progress made when negotiations resume.

To make sure you don't miss future updates, please confirm we have your personal email address at: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Feel free to share this link with coworkers who may not be receiving communications.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

Masoud Aminzavvar, Executive Vice President





