BC. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION FACILITIES / OPERATIONS MANAGER

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

March 17, 2022

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 offices throughout the province, and three buildings in Burnaby which house BCGEU headquarters.

The BCGEU requires an experienced Facilities / Operations Manager who will function as a member of the senior staff team of the union and who will be responsible for various aspects of facilities management including budget preparation, project management, developing and maintaining building maintenance schedules, working with the procurement officer in procuring goods and services, negotiating and managing contracts and ensuring compliance with all of the union’s policies and procedures. This position also oversees the union’s conventions and travel department and mail centre.

The Facilities / Operations Manager reports directly to the Director of Facilities. Effective date: as soon as possible.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will be responsible for:

the operation and maintenance of all of the union’s facilities (owned and leased);

preparing and negotiating property leases for both the union and for tenants;

determining the need for leasehold improvements, renovations and space planning;

budgeting, planning and supervising the construction of major capital projects including renovations and leasehold improvements;

liaising with contractors, designers, architects, engineers and vendors on design, leasehold improvements and new building construction;

monitoring the work done by contactors and ensuring compliance with the terms of signed contracts;

coordinating purchasing and inventory control of capital assets relating to furniture and equipment;

preparing the union’s capital and facilities-related operating budgets;

ensuring robust documentation on all capital asset and facilities contracts;

making strategic recommendations on capital planning and asset management;

supervising, training and recruiting staff for the union’s conventions and travel department, mail centre, and building maintenance;

managing the security systems of all the union’s buildings;

ensuring health and safety obligations are

QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of ten years' experience in commercial property and facilities management is required;

Post-secondary education in facilities management or related area (red seal trades certificate, 4 th class power engineering certificate or related technical certificate preferred).

Experience in developing and maintaining building maintenance schedules;

Experience in developing both operating and capital budgets;

Experience in supervising, directing and training employees;

Ability to communicate effectively with senior management and to prepare concise written reports;

Excellent organizational and problem solving skills;

Must have a broad understanding of the design and space planning process from concept to completion and be conversant with municipal development and building permit requirements;

Requires an ability to handle diverse responsibilities and

Experience in the labour movement or other progressive organizations is preferred.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $5,153.95 – $5,616.67 Annual: $134,462.95 – $146,534.99

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 28, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





