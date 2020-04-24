Fair pay and safe working conditions for Community Social Service workers



Every day, workers like you in the community social services (CSS) sector face challenges in providing critical supports and services to some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Now, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers have additional concerns and challenges about their own safety and that of the clients they serve.



The BCGEU is constantly working with stakeholders in the CSS sector to protect your interests and to ensure that workers are provided with the support, personal protective equipment, and compensation, that reflects the additional challenges arising from this pandemic. Last week we wrote to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and demanded appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and training for CSS workers. See bulletin here. We have lobbied for increased compensation and benefits from the employers' association in consideration of the essential work you do. See CSSEA letter here.



This week, BCGEU President Stephanie Smith wrote to the Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Shane Simpson, to demand that you receive the appropriate PPE and training to ensure your safety in the workplace. She also demanded additional pay and benefits for CSS workers in line with other essential service workers in the province that are working on the front lines. See her letter here. We will continue to press for recognition for the challenging work you are doing during this crisis.



Please ensure that you are checking the BCGEU website www.bcgeu.ca and, in particular, the COVID-19 hub and the CSS-specific microsite for information directly related to workers in the CSS sector. If you have questions directly related to occupational health and safety, contact your OHS representative or steward, or email ohs@bcgeu.ca. If you have other general COVID-related questions, email health@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan, Comp. 3 Vice-President

UWU/MoveUP