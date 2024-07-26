Starting this fall, a new pilot program will allow members at three worksites to submit specific dates of cultural or religious significance in place of traditional statutory holidays.



These worksites include:

B.C. Children's and Women's Hospital (Provincial Health Services Authority)

Fraser Health Authority's Population and Public Health Program (consisting of 13 worksites)

Fort Saint John Hospital (Northern Health Authority)

If you work at one of the above sites designated for the pilot, you can learn more by checking out these FAQs here.



The one-year pilot program was achieved in the last round of bargaining in recognition that many of the statutory holidays recognized in the collective agreement are Christian and/or colonial holidays and are not meaningful or significant to many of the employees working in our public health sector.



