The multi-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) resumed bargaining yesterday with B.C.'s public health employers.



As noted, talks were paused on August 12 to show support for the BCGEU strike action in the direct public service. The Public Service Agency invited the BCGEU back to the table last week and the parties resumed negotiations on August 25. This is a significant development in the BCGEU's fight to secure meaningful cost of living (COLA) protections.



Protecting workers' wages against rising costs is a top priority for our committee as well, along with staffing shortages and burnout and dealing with a critical recruitment and retention crisis that's pushing workers to the brink.



We have some tough negotiations ahead of us, but our committee is determined to build on productive talks to secure an agreement that tackles the serious problems facing health care workers on the frontlines.



Discussions will continue next week.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee



UWU/MoveUP