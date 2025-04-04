FBA bargaining resumes: all non-monetary proposals have now been submitted to employers.

Representatives of your Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) bargaining committee and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) resumed negotiations on April 2 for a new collective agreement for the more than 58,000 health care workers in the Facilities subsector.

During a day of face-to-face talks, all remaining non-monetary measures were tabled. These measures included proposals aimed at building on the significant gains made in the last collective agreement.

Our union is closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape and its impact on our members and bargaining conditions. As part of that, we've recently completed a detailed analysis of the provincial budget. Click here to read more about what this year's budget means for members.

As part of our union's response to the 2025/26 B.C. budget, the BCGEU has called on government to create and implement a robust and forward-looking economic development plan to make sure we are maximizing the value of our province's wealth for everyone.

The bargaining committee is now developing its proposals for wages and other compensation.

The committee will be back at the table on April 8 and 9.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.

UWU/MoveUP