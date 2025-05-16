Dear BCGEU,



Your representatives from the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on May 15 to continue discussions on a renewed collective agreement for members in the Facilities subsector.

More proposals and counterproposals were tabled during the day of negotiations with health care employers, covering staffing levels, overtime, health and safety, job postings and applications and union rights. Employers also came to the table with a proposal for continuing with provisions for greater inclusion at the workplace.

Outside of face-to-face negotiations, your FBA committee continues its work on finalizing the remaining suite of monetary proposals including general wage increases, protections from future economic instability and wage comparability to ensure equal pay for equal work.

In other news, BCGEU's advertising campaign focusing on allied health workers and calling for more support of the entire healthcare team concluded its three-week run in the Times Colonist and the Vancouver Sun.

Please check that we have your personal email address here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Please forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP