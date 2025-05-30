Representatives from the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and the Health Employers Association of B.C. (HEABC) held one day of talks on May 28 to exchange and respond to proposals for a renewed contract covering more than 58,000 health care workers in B.C.'s largest health care subsector.

The work of bargaining continued in a respectful and productive way during the eighth week of talks, with the two sides exchanging more proposals. From the employer's association, representatives tabled counter proposals on changing language related to letters of discipline and expectation, as well as measures to ensure agreement language is gender inclusive.

Your bargaining committee presented proposals on improvements to the enhanced disability management program, and input on training related to dealing with aggressive residents and patients. We also tabled proposals to lobby for improved mental health supports for members in addition to lobbying for financial support for members related to the documentation in applying for long-term disability.

Since the last round of talks, FBA representatives met again with other public sector unions through the B.C. Federation of Labour to share information and identify opportunities for further coordination. It was also re-confirmed that wage proposals have not yet been tabled by employers at any negotiating tables, as the terms or mandate guiding public sector employers' bargaining work has still not been set by the province.

In preparation, your bargaining committee is finalizing a comprehensive compensation proposal addressing wages and wage comparability.

In the coming weeks, we expect the B.C. government to establish the mandate that guides all employers involved in provincial public sector bargaining. Once the mandate is public, that should trigger discussions on key provisions across all bargaining tables, including general wage increases and other compensation.

HEABC's bargaining mandate comes directly from the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC). Since the early 1990s, PSEC has set the mandate for all bargaining in the public sector, including proposing a standard year-over-year general wage increase for all negotiating tables.

The next round of bargaining is scheduled for June 4-6.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP