Two more days of talks were held in the first week of May between representatives of the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and the Health Employers Association of B.C. (HEABC), where proposals and counter proposals were exchanged for a renewed collective agreement covering 58,000 Facilities subsector members.



On Tuesday and Wednesday, your FBA committee continued to put forward new monetary proposals covering improvements to employment expenses, casual member entitlements, special leave and vacation. HEABC also tabled a number of counter proposals on job postings and applications, as well as bullying and harassment.



In addition to talks with the employer, your bargaining committee continued internal deliberations on proposals for wages and other direct financial compensation for members. At this point no unions engaged in public sector bargaining have tabled proposals on a general wage increase with their employer group.



The Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) reports directly to the Minister of Finance, as part of its responsibility for coordination of labour relations, compensation planning and human resource management for the provincial public sector. For the past 32 years, PSEC has taken the lead in establishing a mandate for all bargaining in the public sector, including proposing a standard year-over-year general wage increase limit for all negotiating tables.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, Bargaining Chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP