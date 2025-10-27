Bargaining for a renewed Facilities agreement will enter a new phase of negotiations, following today's announcement of a tentative deal for public service workers.

The tentative deal announced Sunday morning marks another major step on the road for public sector bargaining in our province. The work ahead for the FBA bargaining committee now shifts to evaluating how the results of public service bargaining can help the FBA deliver the best deal for our FBA members.

Your bargaining committee honours the sacrifice and commitment of the thousands of public service workers (both BCGEU members and those in the PEA) who helped bring about the first tentative agreement in this round of public sector bargaining. Your bargaining committee will redouble its efforts to continue advancing the priorities of our members to improve wages and working conditions.

Bargaining with health employers is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, October 28.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





