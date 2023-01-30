New inflation figures released today confirm that the maximum wage protections in your collective agreement will be triggered, and members will receive the full 6.75% wage increase starting April 1, 2023.



This brings the total general wage increases for the first two years of the agreement to well over 10% for most members.



Your Facilities Bargaining Association is working with HEABC to make sure that you receive the 2023 wage increase as soon as possible. We will keep you updated when we have more information.



Your current collective agreement – ratified last year – also includes wage protections for the April 1, 2024 wage increases. We expect to have approximations of the April 1, 2024 increase around this time next year. You can find more information about the wage protections and other changes in your collective agreement in the comprehensive report.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP