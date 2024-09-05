The next round of bargaining to renew our collective agreement is just around the corner. This is our opportunity to build on the gains we made in our last agreement, but we need your help to decide which issues to prioritize as your bargaining committee prepares to meet the employer at the bargaining table this spring.



Will you fill out a short bargaining survey to let us know what issues are most important to you? Click here to take the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) bargaining survey now.



It's important that we hear from all members covered by the agreement so the proposals we put forward in bargaining reflect your needs and ideas. Please don't miss your chance to weigh in, click here to take the bargaining survey before it closes on September 19, 2024. If you know of a member who didn't receive this email, please send it to them.



The information you provide will remain strictly confidential and will never be accessible to the employer. Thank you for taking the time to participate.



In solidarity,







Richard Ziemianski

BCGEU 1st vice chairperson Health Services (Component 4)





UWU/MoveUP