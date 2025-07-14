Your bargaining committee resumed negotiations with the employer on July 9 for week 12 of bargaining toward a renewed Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) collective agreement covering more than 58,000 health care workers across B.C.

This week, discussions focused heavily on improving working conditions, with the employer bringing forward counter-proposals on several key health and safety concerns raised by the FBA. These included addressing excessive workloads, reducing the risks associated with aggressive patients and residents, and enhancing protections for workers who work alone.

While these proposals show some movement, your bargaining committee remains clear: there is still significant work to do to ensure real, lasting improvements. Health care continues to be the most dangerous sector for workers in the province, and we are committed to achieving strong language that ensures safer workplaces for all members.

In parallel with this work, your bargaining committee is finalizing its response to the employer's initial wage offer of up to 3.5 per cent over two years. This offer does not meet the financial needs of members, nor does it provide security in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty. We continue to build a counter-proposal that reflects the real value of your work and advances wage comparability across the sector.

In solidarity,



Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

Masoud Aminzavvar, Executive Vice President





