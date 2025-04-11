FBA puts forward first set of monetary proposals, lead negotiator meets with PSEC



Negotiations for the next Facilities subsector collective agreement resumed on April 7 between your Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) bargaining committee and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).



Over the two days of talks with the HEABC, your committee made proposals on several monetary provisions, such as improved compensation for leaves, and new compensation measures for call back and trainer mentor positions.



On April 11, your committee also presented to the Public Sector Employers' Council about the challenges health care workers were facing at home and in their work. PSEC, which includes B.C.’s finance minister Brenda Bailey, along with several other cabinet ministers, sets the parameters for public sector employers, like HEABC, when bargaining collective agreements with their unions.



The committee will be back at the table with the employer on April 23.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, Bargaining Chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





