Dear BCGEU,

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Health Employers Association of B.C. (HEABC) and the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA). While the lead union representing the FBA is endorsing this agreement, your bargaining committee is not.

We will be holding a ratification vote for BCGEU members from December 15 until 4PM (PST) on December 18. Your bargaining committee is recommending you vote NO on ratifying this agreement.

What's in the agreement?

Under the agreement, FBA members would receive a general wage increase of three per cent in each year of the four-year term, as well as targeted increases for some shift premiums, leaves and allowance. When it comes to enhancing leaves, members will have more time off for bereavement leave and the scope of special leaves has been expanded. In addition, the retirement payout for unused sick leave has increased. You can find the signed proposals here.

Why is your committee recommending a NO vote?

While this agreement secures a wage restoration plan of $60.5 million over four years, the employer did not disclose how these funds will be allocated. This decision will be made in June 2026, outside of the parameters of bargaining. Many BCGEU proposals were not adequately considered during this round, and this proposal does not sufficiently address wage restoration for care aides/nursing assistants. In fact, despite the fact that nursing assistants are a major part of the FBA, their evening shift premium ($0.15 per hour) does not kick in until 2028. Based on this, your BCGEU bargaining committee is recommending a NO vote on ratification.

Do you have questions about the ratification vote? Join the town halls on December 15

If you have questions about how we reached impasse or why a strong "NO" vote is so important, join members of your bargaining committee at a telephone town hall on December 15 at 1PM or 5PM (PST).

To join the telephone town hall, simply answer your phone when it rings at the beginning of the meeting. If you have not provided the BCGEU with your telephone number, please do so by Friday December 12 and by visiting the BCGEU Member Portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

You will need to enter your Member ID (which can also be found at the bottom of every BCGEU member bulletin you receive, including this one). Voting will begin immediately following the town hall.

Voting

All FBA members will receive a ballot through Simply Voting on December 15. The ratification vote will close at 4PM (PST) on December 18. Results will be announced on December 22.

If you need any support with your ballot, please contact [email protected].

In solidarity,



Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Andii Stephens, Negotiations





