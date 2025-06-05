Friends and Colleagues,



Congratulations once again on becoming unionized! Together, we've taken an important step toward making a real difference at our workplace. Now it's time to decide what we want to bargain for in our first collective agreement-and we need your input.



We're inviting all Fernwood employees represented by the BCGEU to complete a short survey to help us understand your priorities for bargaining. This is your chance to tell us what matters most-whether it's wages, job security, benefits, workload, professional development, or something else.



Why Should You Fill Out the Survey?

· Because this contract can't reflect your real working conditions and needs without your input.

· Because decisions made at the bargaining table start with your lived experience.

· Because it will take less than 10 minutes of your time.



Deadline to Complete the Survey: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 4pm



Survey Link: See the QR code on your union bulletin board at work OR get the email version of this bulletin



Your responses will remain confidential and will directly inform our union's bargaining proposals. Whether you've worked here for two weeks or twenty years, your input is important.



Let's build something meaningful-together.



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee

Maiya Beech, Bargaining Committee Chair

Sage Galatyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri – BCGEU Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP