Dear BCGEU Members at Fernwood NRG,



Nominations for the ongoing vacancy on your bargaining committee were closed on Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 at 5pm.



There was a delay in confirming Rebecca's eligibility so we're just getting this out to you now.



No further nominations were received. Rebecca Ford has therefore been acclaimed into the vacancy. Congratulations Rebecca and welcome to the bargaining committee!



Your bargaining committee is:



Maiya Beech, Bargaining Committee Chair

Rebecca Ford, Bargaining Committee Member

Sage Galatyne, Bargaining Committee Member



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here





