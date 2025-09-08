Dear BCGEU Members at Fernwood NRG,

A nomination has been received for the ongoing vacancy on your bargaining committee. This means that nominations are now open and will close on Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 at 5pm.

If further nominations are received an election will be conducted to decide which candidate will fill the vacancy. Candidates not successful will be alternates to the committee in the event another vacancy occurs.

If you wish to seek a position on the bargaining committee, please complete the attached nomination form and return as per the instructions on the form. Remember that you only need to be nominated once to be placed on the ballot, and that you must be nominated by another BCGEU member from Fernwood. The nomination form also outlines a candidate's option to submit a bio for distribution to the membership when voting occurs.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Nominations are open upon receipt of this notice and close on Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 at 5pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. In the event of an election, members will be sent a separate email with their voting credentials and details of the vote timing.

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Brent Camilleri by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email [email protected]

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of Notice here

Download Nomination form here





