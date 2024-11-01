

November 1, 2024



Ferry Workers Draw the Line: Strike Notice Issued for Fair Wages and Conditions



Burnaby, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - Yesterday at 12:00 pm, members of the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) at Western Pacific Marine Ferries issued 72-hour strike notice, with full strike action scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 12:00 pm. This escalation follows an unsatisfactory offer from the employer that would disadvantage our members. Furthermore, this offer does not meet the standards set by agreements with Waterbridge and Waterbridge Equipment.



“Ferry workers are calling for a fair and equitable deal, comparable wage increases, necessary scheduling adjustments, extended benefits for auxiliary workers, and crucial training support,” said Maria Bennett, BCGEU Treasurer.



“Western Pacific Marine has the means to meet these demands, and workers are unified in their stance.”



Ferry workers are committed to maintaining essential services, with three weekday sailings on the Osprey for essential travel only and emergency vehicle access outside this schedule. No weekend sailings will occur, and cable ferry services remain unaffected by job action at this time.



To kick off the strike, a solidarity rally is set for 11:30 am on Sunday, November 3, at the Balfour terminal. Workers and community members alike are encouraged to join, showing collective support for fair treatment and equitable conditions for ferry staff.



This strike reflects ferry workers’ determination to achieve industry-aligned conditions and hold Western Pacific Marine accountable to fair standards.



The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members across multiple industries and communities.



For more information contact: Susan Howatt at [email protected]