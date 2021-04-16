Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 16, 2021

Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a Steward at Fraser Health Authority, Maple Ridge Public Health.

  • Roslyn Albanese

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted Steward. If a Steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations to Roslyn!

 

In solidarity,

Edward Mishra
Staff Representative

