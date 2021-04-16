Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
FHA – Maple Ridge Public Health - Steward nominations - BCGEU
Published on April 16, 2021
Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a Steward at Fraser Health Authority, Maple Ridge Public Health.
Roslyn Albanese
Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted Steward. If a Steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.