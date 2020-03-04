Please disregard the two earlier versions of this bulletin. As announced at yesterday's strike vote meeting, strike pay will be as stated below.



Strike Pay – General



Strike pay provided by the BCGEU is amongst the highest available from any union. However, strike pay is not intended to provide total income replacement; at best, it augments other income and savings to reduce the financial impact of a strike. Most members will experience some degree of financial duress during a strike.



Strike Pay – Rate

The BCGEU Provincial Executive has authorized what's called "target pay" for a potential strike at BCFMA. This means a higher rate of strike pay and is the highest strike pay presently provided to BCGEU members. While regular base strike pay is $375 per week, target strike pay for this dispute has been set at a maximum of $120 per day or $60 per week or 70% of regular gross earnings, whichever is less.



For members without regular fixed weekly hours of work, earnings are calculated as the average of three consecutive pay stubs for hours worked prior to the strike. These members should start saving their paystubs or print your last three and continue to do so if and when job action occurs.



Strike Pay – Eligibility



To be eligible for strike pay a member must perform strike-related duties-usually picketing-as required. A picket schedule would be established by the picket captains and approved by the rep and participation would establish eligibility for strike pay.



Benefit Continuation During Strike



The BCGEU ensures that Health and welfare benefits normally provided by the Employer, except for pension contributions, be continued during a strike. More details will be provided at the strike information meeting.



Expense Reimbursement During Strike



Provincial Executive Policy K-8 addresses the topic of strike expense reimbursement and is mostly relevant to members designated to administer the strike, e.g. picket captains. Reasonable picket line infrastructure support, e.g. signs, flags, canopies/shelters, heaters, toilets, water, etc. as approved by the staff rep(s), would all be eligible. Note that BCGEU policy does not allow Headquarters to reimburse the cost of food and beverages. Sometimes your Component authorizes reimbursement for food and beverages.



In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





