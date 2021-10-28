Friends,

We have completed the process of updating your renewed collective agreement and have secured the signatures of all parties to the agreement.

It is available at any time at the link below:

Your Collective Agreement

Many thanks to the Bargaining Committee and activists at Guildford Seniors Village for their hard work!

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department



