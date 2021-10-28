Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Final Collective Agreement available for Guildford Seniors Village (Well-Being Services (GSV) Ltd. - BCGEU

Published on October 28, 2021

Friends,

We have completed the process of updating your renewed collective agreement and have secured the signatures of all parties to the agreement. 

It is available at any time at the link below: 

Your Collective Agreement

Many thanks to the Bargaining Committee and activists at Guildford Seniors Village for their hard work!

 

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones
Staff Representative
Negotiations Department


Download NOB Bulletin - Well Being Services GSV 21Oct28.pdf

