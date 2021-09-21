Final Decision on Servomation Bargaining Committee

Please disregard the bulletin and nomination form sent out yesterday (September 21, 2021) regarding the need for a new election of a three-person bargaining committee.

The current six-person bargaining committee that was formed early this year has been approved for funding and will be your bargaining committee as planned:

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering

Raffaele Sciarretta, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member - Concession

Ian Christie, Bargaining Committee Member - Concession

James Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member - Stock

Mike Kowalchuk, Bargaining Committee Member - Kitchen

I apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

In solidarity,

Fateh Born

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





