Dear friends,

This is a final reminder that the nominations for the BC Energy Regulator Bargaining Committee close at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The bulletin announcing the nomination period and nomination form can be found here.

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to by fax to Zoe Towle at 604‑294‑5092 or by email to [email protected].

Elections, if necessary, will be conducted by a secret ballot vote. A notice of election including voting instructions will be sent out at that time.

If you know someone who is not receiving these emails, please forward them this message and remind them to update their contact information at the BCGEU member portal.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep





