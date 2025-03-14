Dam k xw,

This is the final reminder that Heather Raven Tuite has resigned from the BCGEU Anspayaxw Bargaining Committee. Heather's contributions have been invaluable and of great benefit. Her input and humour will be missed. Please join us in extending to Heather a sincere thank you to for her work on our behalf.

Heather's resignation means that the BCGEU Anspayaxw Bargaining Committee is no longer at full capacity. Nominations are therefore now open to fill the vacancy created by her resignation. The elected or acclaimed member will join Hayley and Victor on the Bargaining Committee.

The Bargaining Committee works with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

A nomination form is attached here. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.

Nominations close at 04:00 P.M., FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 2025. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is 4:00 P.M., MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets maybe returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:

BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Duties of Committee Members

All committee members are expected to:

• Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

• Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

• Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

• Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

• Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

• Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

• Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

• Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

• The deadline to submit nominations is: 04:00 P.M., FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 2025, and

• The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: 4:00 P.M., MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Zoe Towle for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected]

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP