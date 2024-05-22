BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

May 22, 2024

POSITION: FINANCE CLERK (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 6 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $39.20 - $42.22 per hour

A Finance Clerk is required to work in the Finance Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC. Term of assignment is 6 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include, but are not limited to processing expense claims to ensure compliance with financial policy, coding expense claims, reviewing leave of absence computer data to ensure proper coding, processing leave of absence billings for accuracy and completeness, running and balancing monthly leave of absence reports, processing vendor invoices and matching invoices to purchase orders to ensure proper authorization, preparing non-government sector dues summary, processing payroll, preparing and reconciling monthly payroll analysis, preparing payroll-related remittances, printing reports and cheques, preparing journal entries, reconciling account balances to supporting detail or sub-ledgers, filing, preparing monthly and year-end component financial records, assisting non-accounting staff/members with a variety of issues related to the above, and other accounting and administrative duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have education equivalent of BCIT's Diploma of Technology in Finance Management (Advanced Accounting option or Professional Accounting option), a good working knowledge of basic accounting procedures and/or payroll, at least 2 years' experience in a related position, excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; good working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software program.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





