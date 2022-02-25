B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

FINANCE MANAGER / CONTROLLER (EXCLUDED)

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

March 10, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU is seeking an experienced Finance Manager for the union's Finance Department. In this role, the successful applicant will work closely with the union's Financial Controller and Internal Auditor and will be responsible for managing and overseeing the work of the Finance team, including payroll, accounts payable, staff and member expenses and coordinating external audits. It is anticipated that this position will assume the role of the current Financial Controller in due course.

This position reports to the Director of Finance. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

The Finance Manager will:

Manage and supervise departmental staff;

Assist with the recruitment and selection of departmental staff;

Participate as the ex-officio secretary to the union’s Finance Committee;

Coordinate financial planning activities of the union;

Prepare and implement a union-wide budget for approval by the union’s provincial executive;

Implement the recommendations made by the Internal Auditor to the union’s financial systems and processes;

Analyze the financial implications of proposed activities;

Develop and maintain the cost accounting system;

Coordinate and direct the interim and year-end audits;

Provide monthly variance reports to senior management;

Interpret financial results and financial policies;

Liaise with senior staff and officers;

Make recommendations to the union’s Administrative Committee regarding costs and cost containment of employment provisions;

Provide input, advice and recommendations on bargaining proposals for servicing and support staff bargaining units.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must have:

A CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation (preference will be given to those applicants with public practice experience);

A minimum of five years’ post qualification experience;

A minimum of five years’ experience managing a finance team;

Knowledge of auditing, accounting, revenue accounting, internal controls, staff management, payroll and cost accounting principles and practices;

Experience analyzing financial data for statement preparation and to support management decisions;

Experience working with senior staff and leadership in the development, implementation and maintenance of financial reporting programs, internal controls, accounting databases, financial policies and procedures;

Expertise in using Microsoft Excel and Word;

Experience with Microsoft GP Dynamics, ADP Workforce Now and Power BI are an asset.

Experience working for a union or within the labour movement is an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $5,616.67

Annual: $146,534.99

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 21, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP