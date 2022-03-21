BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

June 17, 2022

POSITION: FINANCE SUPPORT STAFF (Temporary) (2 Positions)

GRADE: LEVEL 6 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The BCGEU (Union) requires two (2) full-time temporary support staff to work in the Finance Department. Term of assignment will be up to 6 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will be required to perform a variety of duties within the Finance Department. Such duties may include, but are not limited to, the following: processing expense claims to ensure compliance with financial policy, coding expense claims, reviewing leave of absence computer data to ensure proper coding, processing leave of absence billings for accuracy and completeness, running and balancing monthly leave of absence reports, processing vendor invoices and matching invoices to purchase orders to ensure proper authorization, preparing non-government sector dues summary, processing payroll, preparing and reconciling monthly payroll analysis, preparing payroll-related remittances, printing reports and cheques, preparing journal entries, reconciling account balances to supporting detail or sub-ledgers, filing, preparing monthly and year-end component financial records, assisting non-accounting staff/members with a variety of issues related to the above, and other accounting and secretarial duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have:

education equivalent of BCIT’s Diploma of Technology in Financial Management (Advanced Accounting Option or Professional Accounting Option)

a good working knowledge of basic accounting procedures and/or payroll

at least 2 years' experience in a related position

keyboarding 40 - 50 wpm

good working knowledge of Word and Excel

good working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software program

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to selected applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 22, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP