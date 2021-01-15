As the collective agreement with your employer expired on December 31, 2019, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

The union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect a maximum of two (2) bargaining committee members.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at area03@bcgeu.ca or by mail to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.

The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. At this time, any meetings or negotiations will be held by Zoom to ensure the safety of those members elected to the bargaining committee. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



