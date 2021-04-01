Your bargaining committee met with the employer on March 30 and 31 to start negotiating a renewal to your collective agreement. The collective agreement we are bargaining will cover monetary items and updating the language to the current Employment Standards Act only.



After we make these changes, your Employer has agreed to renew your collective agreement in 2022 at a common table with members at Whitecliff. Both Whitecliff and Fleetwood Villa will be able to bargain what they want together, and what they don't want separately, and will each have their own collective agreement at the end.



For this round of bargaining, we had productive conversations with your Employer, but are still waiting on responses for your monetary priorities. We have scheduled two more bargaining days on April 29 and 30. By then we are hoping the Employer will be ready to have in depth discussions on monetary proposals.



To keep in touch on bargaining news, make sure your email is up to date with BCGEU by logging onto the Members' Portal here.



In solidarity,



Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair

Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP