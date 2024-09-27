Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer on September 10th, 12th and 26th to continue working on the non-monetary proposals. There has been limited progress on some important areas. One article we are working on new language for is Appendix 2 – Call-In Procedure. The existing contract language is outdated and does not reflect the online process (Staff Stat) currently being used.

We have also asked for full disclosure on the wage levelling process that occurred with the last collective agreement. There is not a clear understanding of how you are placed on the wage grid and we have asked the employer for further information.

Your Bargaining Committee is scheduled to meet on October 1st and then we are back with the employer on October 3rd.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In Solidarity,

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elizabeth Duarte, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





