Your Bargaining Committee continued negotiations this week, meeting with the employer on September 10th and 12th. We are currently focused on important non-monetary issues such as Health & Safety language, leaves of absence, and scheduling. The employer tabled new language for Article 13 – Layoff and Recall, which is under our review. They will also be presenting new language for the Call-In procedure. The current process (Staff Stat) is not reflected in the process, pursuant to Appendix 2.

The parties need to conclude negotiations on the non-monetary proposals before we table the monetary demands.

All members working at Fleetwood Villa are captured under the government wage levelling that is available in this sector. We have requested a "map" of how the original assignment of wages was determined, as you have told us that was not originally provided.

We are next scheduled to meet with the employer on September 26th, and we will report back following that exchange.

In Solidarity,

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elizabeth Duarte, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

