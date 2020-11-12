 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Fleetwood Villa - Bargaining Survey - BCGEU

Published on November 12, 2020

To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are. 

Please fill in this survey by Wednesday, November 25. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!

If you prefer to complete a paper survey, please ask for one from one of the bargaining committee members. 

If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current email address by logging into the Member’s Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. 

In solidarity, 

Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair
Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations


