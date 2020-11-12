Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Click here to read more.
