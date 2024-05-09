Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we reconvened in caucus on May 7th to continue preparations to commence negotiations.



There have been a number of delays, over the past few months, related to the sale of Fleetwood and White Cliff and our separation from a common table bargaining structure. We are eager to move forward and meet with the employer at the bargaining table as soon as possible.



Thank you for your patience and stay tuned for further updates soon. We will keep you informed throughout the process.



Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elizabeth Duarte, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



