Fleetwood Villa - BARGAINING UPDATE – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 03, 2025

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we have reached a settlement agreement with the employer.

Wages in the Fleetwood collective agreement continue to be levelled with other care facilities, and there are improvements to shift premiums and health and dental benefits. The new agreement will also include a new statutory holiday on September 30th: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Plans are underway for the ratification vote and full details of the settlement will be available at the time. Stay tuned for further information.

In Solidarity,

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Elizabeth Duarte, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

