The tentative agreement negotiated with your Employer has failed to ratify. None of the changes in the tentative agreement will come into effect. We have informed your Employer that the agreement did not ratify.

We heard from members that you were not happy with the settlement reached with your Employer. The bargaining committee will be meeting soon to discuss next steps and we will keep updated as we continue to pursue renewal for your collective agreement that you are satisfied with.

We heard from members you would be willing to pursue job action, and that is still a possibility. Please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee if you would like more information on this, or to discuss any issues you had with the previous tentative agreement that failed to ratify.

This bulletin was sent to members via email. If you did not receive it, please log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca. You can also speak to a member of the bargaining committee to update your email address or to sign a Union card if you haven't already done so. Signing a union card and updating your personal email address will be very important if we pursue job action.

In solidarity,

Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair

Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

