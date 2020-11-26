Your bargaining committee met for the first time this week to prepare to meet your employer in bargaining. We did a full read through of the collective agreement to identify possible improvements. We also discussed issues you are facing at work, and where we can make changes or updates to address those issues.

The bargaining committee has decided to extend the deadline of the membership surveys until Thursday, December 31. If you have not filled out a membership survey, you can do it online here or ask one of the bargaining committee members for a paper copy of the survey. If you want to have your say about what is important to you for bargaining, or what issues you are facing at work, please complete a survey so we can hear from you!

We will be meeting again in January to finalize our proposals for bargaining.

In solidarity,

Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair

Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP