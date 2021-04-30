Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 30, 2021

Steward Elections are open as of Friday, April 30, 2021.

To be elected are:

 

  • 3 Stewards 

 

 

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:


BCGEU Peace River Area Office (Drop box at the back entrance)
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: [email protected]
 

Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 7th 2021.


If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download rights and responsibilities of a steward here



